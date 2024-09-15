Wells Fargo sign loose, falling potential: SFFD

article

Instead of money falling from the sky, a bank sign might.

The San Francisco Fire Department is responding to Mission and 22nd Streets after reports of a loose sign poured in. Authorities said the loose sign, attached to the Wells Fargo bank, could potentially fall onto the sidewalk or street.

Fire authorities said the loose sign is an isolated hazard and are asking residents to avoid the area.

Wells Fargo representatives and city services are also at the scene to help mitigate the situation.

Authorities have closed the Mission and 22nd Street intersection sidewalk for safety reasons.