Wendy’s adding first-ever peppermint Frosty to menu just in time for the holidays

The holiday season is around the corner, and Wendy’s is getting into the spirit early with the launch of a new frozen treat coming soon to their menu.

Starting Nov. 15, the new peppermint frosty will be available for a limited time at Wendy’s locations nationwide and through their app during the holiday season, according to a release.

The peppermint frosty is the latest flavor released by the popular restaurant chain.

Earlier this year, Wendy’s unveiled another frozen treat when they launched the strawberry frosty for a limited time. This marked only the second new Frosty flavor in the last 16 years, CNN reported.

Wendy's first-ever peppermint frosty is available for a limited time starting Nov. 15.

"The Peppermint Frosty is our latest flavor innovation on the iconic Wendy's Frosty that fans have come to know and love for over 50 years," John Li, vice president of culinary innovation for the Wendy's Company, said in a statement. "It's the classic thick and creamy Frosty that our fans crave with bursts of fresh peppermint - every sweet bite will put you in the holiday spirit."

Carl Loredo, U.S. chief marketing officer for Wendy's, said in a release that the launch of the new frosty is a chance to "make the most wonderful time of the year even sweeter."

In 2019, the Ohio-based company sold a limited-time birthday cake flavored frosty for its 50th birthday. Before that, vanilla was added to the menu in 2006.

