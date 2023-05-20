'We're doing a lot of smile transformations' at San Jose dental clinic

This weekend the San Jose Convention Center transformed into a free dental clinic. The campaign, Silicon Valley Healthy Smiles, is expected to treat 1,500 people free of charge.

The 100-chair clinic is providing pro bono dental care to individuals with low or no income, uninsured or insured Santa Clara County residents. The foundation’s mission is to increase the overall health of individuals and families by eliminating infection and relieving pain.

"Santa Clara County is overwhelmed by the unmet dental needs; there are not enough providers to meet the demand. Poor oral health leads to a myriad of negative academic, physical, socio-emotional, and economic consequences," said Dr. John Pisacane, President of the Santa Clara County Dental Foundation.

SCCDF said it is dedicated to increasing access to dental care across the county. They do this by providing resources and funding for programs operated by volunteer dentists from the Santa Clara County Dental Society.

"We’re going to be doing cleanings, fillings, and more," said Dr. Erin Beveridge. "We’re seeing kids, adults, people of all ages. We’ll even be delivering some dentures today. This event really is for people in the community who don’t have access to this type of care. We’re doing a lot of smile transformations."

There is no cost for services provided at the event. There will be services for both adults and children.

County Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Mary Ann Dewan, Ph. D. said, "Poor oral health affects children’s overall health, engagement in learning, school attendance, and their academic performance. This event is an opportunity for all family members to get the care that they need and support oral health for their children."

The Foundation said the event isn't cheap. It takes $400,000 to cover the costs of this event. The funding covers the cost of materials, equipment, the Convention Center, food, and more. The clinic is completely run by volunteer dentists and community members.

To lean more about Silicon Valley Healthy Smiles and how you can get involved click here.