West Contra Costa schools will begin year online

The West Contra Costa Unified School District will continue educating students exclusively online when classes resume August 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the district's multi-phased draft plan released Thursday, students will continue distance learning at the outset of the school year until it is deemed safe to return to campuses in person.

The second phase of the district's plan would open some school buildings as support facilities for small groups of students. District officials would continue monitoring the pandemic with the goal of moving toward all students safely returning to school.

"We hope this is an opportunity to serve the students who need the most support while following the health and safety guidelines issued by local, state and federal health officials," district Superintendent Matthew Duffy said. "From the feedback we've received, it is clear that safety and equity are the two main priorities for this community."

The district plans to hold a virtual town hall via Zoom Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Parents of students in the district can join the virtual meeting at zoom.us/j/94137692306 or by calling (669) 900-6833 and using the meeting ID code 941 3769 2306.