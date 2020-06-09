What you need to know before visiting Yosemite National Park as it reopens Thursday

article

Yosemite National Park is welcoming back visitors beginning on Thursday after the park was closed indefinitely over the coronavirus in March.

But there are a few changes.

You can still enjoy the 800 miles of park trails and popular destinations like Yosemite Valley, Glacier Point, and Mariposa Grove, however, you may need to book a reservation, according to the National Park Service.

Yosemite National Park is implementing a temporary day-use reservation and is only offering 1,700 vehicle passes each day for now. Tickets can be purchased here.

Passes will be validated at the park entrance gate on the reservation date and can be used for seven days of entry.

It's important to note that the park is only allowing 50 percent of its June 2019 vehicle average. Officials said they will monitor conditions daily and make adjustments as needed while keeping the safety of visitors a top priority.

Now visitors who enter the park via Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System buses, bicycle, or on foot, will not be required to have a day-use reservation to enter the park. Park entrance fees still apply.

As USA Today points out, overnight camping and lodging will also resume Thursday, along with retail, food beverage services.

Most areas of the park will reopen, but some with modifications.

Open with modifications:

- The Mist Trail from the top of Vernal Fall to the John Muir Trail junction near the Vernal Fall footbridge is closed to downhill hiking from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m daily. Hikers may return to the trailhead using the Clark Point cutoff trail and John Muir Trail

- Backpackers campgrounds are not open to people arriving in the park by bus (wilderness permit holders arriving by bus can stay in backpackers campgrounds)

- Hetch Hetchy Road will only be open from 8 am to 5 pm.

Areas that are closed:

- Lower Yosemite Fall boulders (the area between the footbridge/viewing area and the waterfall)

- Bridalveil Fall area (this area is closed due to scheduled maintenance work)

- Crane Flat Helibase

- Chowchilla Mountain Ro

