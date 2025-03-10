When is it going to rain? Timeline of this week's storm in the Bay Area

Rain is returning to the Bay Area this week with the most intense part of the storm expected on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The series of rainstorms is expected to begin late Tuesday and continue off and on through the weekend.

Here's a look at the storm timeline this week across the Bay Area.

Tuesday

The rain is expected to begin late Tuesday night, according to the NWS.

The heaviest rain is expected in the greater North Bay into Lake County and coastal regions, past Santa Clara County.

National Weather Service

Wednesday

Wednesday is when the Bay Area will see the most intense rainfall during the week, the NWS predicts. Residents can expect wet roadways, rising water levels on creaks and streams, and wet roads.

Thursday

KTVU meteorologist Rosemary Orozco says by Thursday morning, the Bay Area will see a break in the rain.

Friday

The next round of storms will move into the Bay Area on Friday, bringing enough rain to bring weekly totals up to 3 inches.

This Weekend

We'll see another brief break from the rain Saturday morning, with the storm returning Sunday.

Sierra Snow

This week's rainfall in the Bay Area means heavy snow around Lake Tahoe.

KTVU's meteorologist predicts upwards of 5 feet of fresh snow for the Sierra.

Heavy snowfall will begin on Wednesday and could hit lower elevations, down to 3,000 feet, by that evening.

On Thursday, the upper Sierra foothills may also see some snow, down to 2,000 feet, according to the NWS.

A winter storm watch will be in effect Tuesday evening through Thursday evening in the cities surrounding Lake Tahoe, including Incline Village, South Lake Tahoe, Truckee and Tahoe City.

"Travel could be very difficult to impossible," the NWS said. "The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday and Thursday commutes. Strong winds could cause damage to trees and power lines as well as blowing snow that could cause near whiteout conditions."

Closer to home, the Bay Area may also see a light dusting of snow on the region's higher peaks.