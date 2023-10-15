7 Bay Area haunted house experiences you don't want to miss

Spooky season is upon us and for many adults and mature teens that means haunted house trips.

KTVU has compiled a list of some of the freakiest, most horrific haunts around the Bay Area.

"A horror movie that you walk through," is how Joshua Grannell, co-creator of "The Initiation," described one of San Francisco’s scariest seasonal activities. Located at the SF Mint on 5th Street, "The Initiation" features over 100 actors and provides mature audiences with a terrifying experience.

Tickets cost between $65 and $85, but it looks like you won’t regret it.

This haunted house has two different experiences: The House of Phobia: Rise of Monsters and Happy Days Asylum. Located at 2086 Newpark Mall in Newark, participants get access to both haunted adventures for $24 to $31, with the option to upgrade to skip the line.

With both family-friendly and mature audience events, Grimm’s Hollow offers a little something for everyone. There is a "maze of madness" and a haunted trail, and tickets cost $15.

The event, located at Moreland Woods at 4835 Doyle Road in San Jose, is a fundraiser for the Moreland School District.

This ghoulish event is recommended for audiences ages 13 and up. Located at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo, Fright Fest features four haunted houses, rides in the dark, and five "scare zones." Tickets cost $55.

"Prepare to embark on a chilling journey into the depths of your darkest fears at Doc Hunter's House of Horror – a spine-tingling experience that will test the limits of your courage," is how the Blind Scream website describes this haunted house in the North Bay.

Located at 98 Santa Rosa Plaza in Santa Rosa, tickets range from $25 to $50 and attendees can experience "meticulously crafted scenes [that] will immerse you in a nightmarish realm where every corner holds a new terror, and every shadow conceals a lurking dread."

This immersive event is designed for ages 13 and up and takes place in the 1920s. It includes an indoor and outdoor experience with historical actors and references.

"Inside, guests embark on a suspenseful walk-through journey with state-of-the-art special effects, professional actors, and disturbing scenes," the Unhinged website states. "Outside, you’ll find strolling entertainments, interactive games, our new Halloween museum, an outside scare zone and 1920s themed food and drinks."

Tickets range from $69 to $99.

Located at 2501 Tully Road in San Jose, this haunted experience features "an open-air walk through of a feverish nightmare zone," the Dead Time Dreams website says. Participants will have the ability to run from monsters and get scared as "freaks and creatures" haunt the area.