Where to get a kids COVID vaccination in the Bay Area

Bay Area clinics, county health officers, hospitals, pharmacies, and schools have been preparing for months to make sure the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine rollout for children goes smoothly.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control approved the Pfizer BioNTech pediatric COVID vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 years old. An estimated 28 million children nationwide now are eligible to get the shots.

PEDIATRIC VACCINATION INFORMATION:

(Note: some websites have not yet updated for pediatric 5–11-year-old children)

COVID-19 vaccines are available for free to every person, ages five and older, regardless of residency or immigration status.

Contact your health care provider, local county health department, community health center, or pharmacist to see when they will begin vaccinating 5–11-year-olds. In partnership with school districts, vaccination clinics will be available on some school sites.

CALIFORNIA VACCINATION APPOINTMENT PORTAL: Find clinics and pharmacies that are offering Pfizer and have open appointments for patients ages five and older.

CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

Here's where you can get a COVID-19 vaccination for children ages 5 to 11:

ALAMEDA COUNTY

CITY OF BERKELEY

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY:

MARIN COUNTY

NAPA COUNTY

SAN FRANCISCO

SAN MATEO COUNTY

SANTA CLARA COUNTY

SOLANO COUNTY

SONOMA COUNTY

KAISER PERMANENTE

SUTTER HEALTH

STANFORD HEALTH CARE – VALLEYCARE

CVS PHARMACIES

WALGREENS PHARMACIES