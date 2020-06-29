'White Pride' fliers found in Martinez

Police in Martinez are investigating two fliers found near downtown late Saturday that proclaim "White Pride World Wide" and call for white people to "unify" against Black Lives Matter specifically and Black "thugs" in general.

At least one person saw two fliers on a residential sidewalk near downtown Martinez Saturday night.

The fliers, riddled with spelling errors and leaving no contact information, were spotted about 7:15 p.m. Saturday near the Martinez Detention Facility.

The Anti-Defamation League describes the "White Pride World Wide" as part of the logo for Stormfront, the largest white supremacist website on the Internet.

Martinez has hosted at least two peaceful Black Lives Matter protests in recent weeks after the killing in March of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. The video of that killing went viral, and spurred the resurgent Black Lives Matter movement.