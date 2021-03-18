Who is ready for a roller coaster ride? Six Flags will reopen in April

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom announced on Thursday that it plans to open its Vallejo amusement park the first week of April as coronavirus cases are dropping and counties are now allowed to reopen more businesses and attractions.

Members and Season Pass holders will get to ride the roller coasters and see the animals on April 1 and 2, and then the park will open to the general public on April 3, company officials said in a statement.

Six Flags has been closed since March 2020, although Marine World Experience has been operating since July 2020.

Following state and county coronavirus guidelines, Six Flags will operate at reduced attendance.

And the company said it will continue to implement "extensive safety measures" including several new advanced technology systems to protect guests and employees, such as thermal imaging for temperature checks and expanded mobile food ordering.

"We are very excited to be able to offer our full selection of rides and attractions for the first time in over a year," Six Flags Discovery Kingdom Park President Janine Durette said in a statement. "Six Flags creates wonderful memories through the incredible experiences we provide guests of all ages. We are excited to welcome more guests to the park and to bring back more of our dedicated team members."

Hurricane Harbor Concord is expected to open at a future date based on current state guidance.

The park will continue to employ an online reservation system to manage attendance, schedule guests for entry by day, and to stagger arrival times to minimize proximity exposure. Other technologies used include: