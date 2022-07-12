Who is stealing storm drain grates in Vallejo?

Officials in Vallejo are warning that people are stealing storm grates.

Vallejo Wastewater says metal storm drain gates have been disappearing around the city.

People walking, biking, or driving, are to asked to stay alert for missing grates, since the holes they cover can be up to several feet deep.

If you see a missing storm drain gate, you're asked to call Vallejo Wastewater at (707) 644-8949 as soon as possible so it can be replaced.



