Wildfire smoke extends Spare the Air Alert through Friday

A Spare the Air Alert has been extended through Friday due to unhealthy concentrations of ozone and wildfire smoke from wildfires burning in Napa and Sonoma counties, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

The Glass Fire, which ignited early Sunday morning, exploded overnight into Monday and merged with the Shady and Boysen fires in Sonoma County, prompting thousands to flee their homes. There is no containment on the incident as of Monday afternoon.

Air quality officials advise those who smell smoke to protect their health by avoiding exposure. While the alert is in effect, it’s illegal to burn wood or manufactured fire logs in fireplaces, wood stoves and inserts, pellet stoves, outdoor fire pits, or any other wood-burning devices.

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning through Monday at 9 p.m. due to dry conditions and gusty winds. There’s also a heat advisory in effect until Monday evening.

The extension will mark the 40th Spare the Air alert so far this year. Smog can cause throat irritation, congestion, chest pain, trigger asthma, inflame the lining of the lungs and worsen bronchitis and emphysema, air district officials said.

During a Spare the Air Alert, outdoor exercise should take place only in the early morning, when smog levels are lower. When smoke reaches unhealthy levels, residents should stay inside if possible with windows and doors closed until it subsides, if temperatures allow. When it's too hot, residents are urged to visit an air-cooling center or other building that provides filtered air.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

