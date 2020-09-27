Evacuation orders and warnings for wildfires burning in the North Bay

article

The Glass Fire has burned 11,000 acres with no containment, Cal Fire officials said Monday morning.

The wildfire broke out early Sunday morning in Napa County and quickly expanded into Sonoma County forcing thousands of residents to evacuate.

Authorities believe two other fires, the Shady and Boysen wildfires burning in Santa Rosa, are extensions of the Glass Fire.

Here are the latest evacuation orders, evacuation warnings, and evacuation centers for the wildfires burning in the North Bay.

Napa County Evacuation Orders:

East side of Silverado Trail between Taplin Road and Sage Canyon Road and Sage Canyon Road east to Chiles Pope Valley Road

North of Bothe State Park to Diamond Mountain Road.

Highway 29 is closed to through traffic between Lincoln Ave and Deer Park Road

East of Howell Mountain Road from Crestmont Drive to Cold Springs Road, including Las Posadas Road and Linda Falls Terrace. Evacuate via Pope Valley. Do not attempt to evacuate via Deer Park Road.

The area bordered by Spring Mountain Road, Madrona Road, Spring Street and White Sulpher Springs Road

East of Silverado Trail from Pickett Lane to Palisades Road to the end of Palisades Road

Howell Mountain road to dead end of Conn Valley and all of Rossi Road and Greenfield Road

The unincorporated area from the 2900 block of White Sulpher Springs Road (St. Helena City Limits) to the dead end and north to Spring Mountain Road

From 1650 South Whitehall Lane north to White Sulpher Springs Road and west to the County line

West of Highway 29 from Deer Park Road to Elmhurst, and all of Spring Mountain Road

Eastside of Silverado Trail from Lommel Road to Pickett Road

College Avenue at Howell Mountain Road to White Cottage Road and all of Freisen Drive, including all roads west of College Avenue and Freisen Drive

All of Lommel Road

Eastside of Silverado Trail from Larkmead Road to Deer Park Road. This includes both sides of Deer Park Road up to Crestmont Drive including Sanitarium Road

The community of Deer Park

The community of Angwin

Sonoma County Evacuation Orders:

Zone 3P1 – South of Annadel State Park; East and south of Santa Rosa City Limits; North of Bennett Valley Road; West of Savannah Trail

Zone 3Q1 – All of Annadel State Park

Spring Lake Zone –North of Stonehedge Ave; East of Summerfield Rd; West of Violetti Rd (East side of Spring Lake); South of Highway 12 (Between Mission Blvd and Calistoga Rd); South of Montgomery Rd (between south end of Calistoga Rd to Channel Dr)

Summerfield Zone – East of Summerfield Rd; South of Stonehedge Dr; North of the City boundary; West of the City’s boundary (Annadel State Park)

Zone Northeast 2 –East of Brush Creek Rd; North of Montecito Blvd; West of Calistoga Rd; South of City Boundary (north of Badger Rd area)

Zone Northeast 3/Middle Rincon – East of Mission Blvd; North of Highway 12; South of Montecito Blvd; West of Calistoga Rd

Zone 6A2 – Southwest of Highway 12; East and north of Warm Springs Road; Northwest of Arnold Drive

Zone 6B3 – Northeast of Highway 12; Southeast of Nuns Canyon Road/Nelligan Road; Southwest of Napa/Sonoma County Line; Northwest of Trinity Road

Zone 2P1 – South of Porter Creek Road; East of Mark West Springs Road; North of Santa Rosa City Limits; West of Calistoga Road

Zone 6A1 – Southwest of Highway 12; East of Santa Rosa City Limits, the eastern boundary of Annadel State Park, and Savannah Trail; North of Bennett Valley Road; West of Warm Springs Road.

Zone 6B1 – South and west of the Napa/Sonoma County Line; Northeast of Highway 12 and north of the southernmost boundary of Sugarloaf Ridge State Park; Northwest of Adobe Canyon Road; East of Pythian Road and Hood Mountain Regional Park.

Zone 6B2 – Northeast of Highway 12; Northwest of Nelligan Road/Nuns Canyon Road; West of the Napa/Sonoma County line; Southeast of Adobe Canyon Road and south of Sugarloaf Ridge State Park.

Zone 3G2 – South of Cleland Ranch Road; West of Los Alamos Road; North and east of Santa Rosa City Limits; East of Calistoga Road;

Zone 3G3 – South of Los Alamos Road; West of Santa Rosa City Limits and Los Alamos Road; Northeast of Highway 12; West of the Napa/Sonoma County Line, the easternmost boundary of Hood Mountain Regional Park, and easternmost boundary of Los Guilicos Juvenile Center. This includes Los Guilicos Juvenile Center.

Zone 3G1 –South of St. Helena Road; West of the Napa/Sonoma County line; North of Los Alamos / Cleland Ranch Roads; and East of Calistoga Road.

Evacuation Warnings:

The community of Angwin. Those in the Angwin area that may have difficulty evacuating in the event of an evacuation order should consider evacuating now.

Within the city of St. Helena from Elmhurst Avenue to Madrona Ave west of Highway 29 to the St. Helena city limits.

East of Silverado Trail between Taplin Road and Sage Canyon Road east to Chiles Pope Valley Road.

West of highway 29 to Petrified Forest Road to county line

An evacuation warning means properties should prepare to evacuate if ordered. Anyone that may have difficulty evacuating quickly, should consider evacuating as a precaution.

Evacuation Centers:

Crosswalk Community Church, 2590 First Street in Napa

A Place to Play, at 2375 West 3rd Street

Petaluma Veterans Building, at 1094 Petaluma Blvd. South **AT CAPACITY

Sonoma Raceway, at 29355 Arnold Drive

Individuals who are seeking shelter are reminded to bring a face covering, practice good hygiene habits, and adhere to physical distancing.

Map of evacuation orders in the Glass Fire, as of Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 12 p.m.