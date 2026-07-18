Will Canada wildfire smoke affect FIFA World Cup Final match?

The Brief The thick smoke prompted air quality alerts Thursday across parts of New Jersey and New York, with some locations reaching air quality levels considered "Unhealthy" or "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups." Players from Spain trained outdoors Thursday under smoky skies while health officials continued to monitor conditions. KTVU meteorologists anticipate improving air quality, officials caution that smoke concentrations can change quickly depending on wind direction and fire activity in Canada.



Smoke from hundreds of wildfires burning across Canada has spread into portions of the Midwest and Northeast, creating hazy skies and poor air quality from Chicago to New York City. Now, attention is turning to Sunday’s FIFA World Cup Final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where FOX will broadcast the championship match between Spain and Argentina.

The thick smoke prompted air quality alerts Thursday across parts of New Jersey and New York, with some locations reaching air quality levels considered "Unhealthy" or "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups." Players from Spain trained outdoors Thursday under smoky skies while health officials continued to monitor conditions.

Will the smoke affect Sunday’s World Cup Final match?

What we know:

The good news is that meteorologists expect changing weather to improve conditions before kickoff.



Forecast models show a cold front and widespread rain moving through the Northeast Saturday into early Sunday. That system is expected to help disperse much of the wildfire smoke before the 3 p.m. EDT (noon PDT) championship match.



KTVU meteorologists anticipate improving air quality, officials caution that smoke concentrations can change quickly depending on wind direction and fire activity in Canada.

Health concerns

Dig deeper:

Wildfire smoke contains tiny particles known as PM2.5, which can penetrate deep into the lungs.



Health experts say prolonged exposure may cause:

Eye and throat irritation

Coughing and shortness of breath

Reduced athletic performance

Increased stress on the heart and lungs, especially during strenuous exercise.

People with asthma, heart disease, or other respiratory conditions are encouraged to monitor local air quality reports before spending extended time outdoors.

Officials continue to monitor conditions

What's next:

New Jersey officials are encouraging fans attending the World Cup Final to check the latest Air Quality Index before heading to the stadium. If smoke levels remain elevated, spectators who are sensitive to air pollution may wish to limit prolonged outdoor exposure or wear a properly fitted N95 or KN95 mask.



For now, the forecast points toward improving conditions in time for Sunday’s final, but weather and air quality officials will continue monitoring smoke transport from the Canadian wildfires through the weekend.