'Will I ever get justice': Rayshard Brooks' widow condemns ex-officer for going to Florida

The widow of Rayshard Brooks says she is hurt that a former officer charged with the murder of her husband went on vacation this week.

Tomika Miller and her attorneys held a news conference Wednesday condemning the former officer turned murder suspect for going to Florida in the middle of such an important case.

"It just hurts and it shows me that officer Rolfe does not care, and it makes me wonder if I will ever get justice," Brook's widow Tomika Miller said with the couple's one-year-old daughter close by.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard filed a motion to revoke Garrett Rolfe's $500,000 bond Tuesday, August 4. The document highlights Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane Barwick's order that stated among other things, "the defendant must have a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew other than medical, legal or work."

RELATED: DA: Ex-officer out on bond for death of Rayshard Brooks on vacation in Florida

Advertisement

Attorneys Chris Stewart and Justin Miller say Rolfe's decision to vacation to Daytona Beach, Florida shows disrespect for the judge's order and indicates Rolfe believes he is above the law.

No revocation hearing has yet been set by Judge Barwick.

In another matter, two additional attorneys filed a petition for a Writ of Mandamus on August 4, 2020, seeking an order requiring the City of Atlanta to follow the duly passed city ordinances in Rolfe's case, which provide City of Atlanta employees due process, including notice and an opportunity to be heard, before they can be fired in connection with allegations of misconduct. According to Rolfe's attorneys, the City of Atlanta "willfully and blatantly failed to abide by these ordinances," firing Garrett Rolfe within days of his "lawful use of force" on June 12, 2020.

RELATED: Ex-officer charged in death of Rayshard Brooks sues Atlanta mayor, city over firing

Attorneys for Rolfe also pointed out that recently indicted Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Brown was not forced to resign his council seat after allegations of financial fraud and they would like Rolfe, who has not been indicted, to get the same consideration.