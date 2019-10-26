Expand / Collapse search

Wind-fueled Kincade Fire spreads to 25,955 acres with containment at 11 percent

By Aja Seldon
Published 
Wildfires
KTVU FOX 2

Global Supertanker arrives, drops retardant on Kincade Fire in Sonoma County

The Global Supertanker, a Boeing 747 modified with firefighting retardant tanks, is the largest firefighting aircraft in the world.

GEYSERVILLE, Calif. (KTVU) - The growing Kincade Fire has torn through 25,955 acres since it ignited Wednesday night with containment now at 11 percent. 

The wildfire has destroyed 77 structures, 31 of them homes, and damaged 14 structures. 

Fire officials said there are nearly 3,000 personnel on the ground working to control the flames. The blaze saw some moderate growth as of Saturday evening.

But, that could change drastically as winds ramp up through the night into Sunday. 

Cal Fire Analyst Steve Volmer said the Kincade Fire is expected to have some dangerous rates of spread with some high flame lengths. 

Volmer said that around midnight those rates, along with fire behavior would increase dramatically. 

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for the entire North Bay including the Kincade Fire zone that remains in effect through Monday. 

Incident Meteorologist Ryan Walbrun said as the midnight hour nears, roughly between 10 p.m. and 12 a.m., a strong burst of northeast winds will hit the fire area. Those winds are expected to increase overnight and peak Sunday morning with 60 to 80 mph wind gusts. 

Healdsburg and Windsor under evacuation orders

EVACUATION ORDERS (including new areas announced late Saturday):

Zone 2- Highway 128 North Knights Valley area to the Napa County line.

Zone 3- Highway 101 corridor from Geyserville south through the Town of Windsor. This includes the entire City of Healdsburg, the Town of Windsor, and all areas east of Chalk Hill Road area. 

Zone 4- The Dry Creek Valley west of Forestville

Zone 5- Larkfield and Mark West Drainage

Zone 7-All areas west of Healdsburg and Windsor, throughout the Russian River Valley to Bodega Bay

EVACUATION WARNING (including new areas announced late Saturday):

Zone 6

Zone 8

View the real-time Sonoma County evacuation map