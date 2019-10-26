Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

Resources for Sonoma County evacuees

By Duncan Sinfield
Published 
Updated 1 min ago
North Bay Fires
KTVU FOX 2

Massive evacuation order issued in Kincade Fire

Claudine Wong has this breaking news update.

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. - At least 50,000 people are under a mandatory evacuation order due to the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County.

We've created a list of resources you may find helpful if you are among those impacted by the Kincade fire or are evacuating. We'll be updating this list with new information throughout the weekend.

REAL-TIME MAP OF SONOMA COUNTY EVACUATION ORDERS AND KINCADE INCIDENT:

Click here to view the map, which is provided by Sonoma County (opens new window)

Healdsburg and Windsor under evacuation orders

50,000 people from Geyserville, Windsor and Healdsburg are told to evacuate immediately as the Kincade fire rages out of control

EVACUATION CENTERS:

EVACUATING LIVESTOCK:

ROAD CLOSURES:

  • SR 128 @ Geyserville Avenue
  • Pine Flats Roads @ Red Winery Road
  • Geysers Road @ Red Winery Road
  • SR 128 @ Moody Lane
  • SR 128 @Geysers Road
  • Geysers Road @ River Road
  • SR 128 @ Alexander Valley Road
  • SR 128 @ Pine Flat Road
  • SR 128 @ Railroad Avenue
  • Lytton Station Road @ Lytton Springs Road
  • Healdsburg Avenue @ Alexander Valley Road
  • All roads east of Hwy 101 in the Geyserville area

ASSISTANCE FOR THOSE PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO EVACUATE ON THEIR OWN:

  • Sonoma County Sheriff's ask that you call 9-1-1 as soon as possible if you require Sheriff's assistance in physically evacuating from the area

GENERAL INFORMATION FROM SONOMA COUNTY:

  • Dial 2-1-1 from your landline or mobile telephone for informaton

SIGN UP FOR CAL FIRE EMAIL UPDATES:

Click here to register for email alerts from Cal Fire (opens new window)

SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS OF AGENCIES PROVIDING INFORMATION:

Additionally, you may find these stories helpful:

This story will be updated throughout the weekend. Have a tip? Send us an email!