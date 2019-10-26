Resources for Sonoma County evacuees

At least 50,000 people are under a mandatory evacuation order due to the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County.

We've created a list of resources you may find helpful if you are among those impacted by the Kincade fire or are evacuating. We'll be updating this list with new information throughout the weekend.

REAL-TIME MAP OF SONOMA COUNTY EVACUATION ORDERS AND KINCADE INCIDENT:

Click here to view the map, which is provided by Sonoma County (opens new window)

EVACUATION CENTERS:

EVACUATING LIVESTOCK:

ROAD CLOSURES:

SR 128 @ Geyserville Avenue

Pine Flats Roads @ Red Winery Road

Geysers Road @ Red Winery Road

SR 128 @ Moody Lane

SR 128 @Geysers Road

Geysers Road @ River Road

SR 128 @ Alexander Valley Road

SR 128 @ Pine Flat Road

SR 128 @ Railroad Avenue

Lytton Station Road @ Lytton Springs Road

Healdsburg Avenue @ Alexander Valley Road

All roads east of Hwy 101 in the Geyserville area

ASSISTANCE FOR THOSE PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO EVACUATE ON THEIR OWN:

Sonoma County Sheriff's ask that you call 9-1-1 as soon as possible if you require Sheriff's assistance in physically evacuating from the area

GENERAL INFORMATION FROM SONOMA COUNTY:

Dial 2-1-1 from your landline or mobile telephone for informaton

SIGN UP FOR CAL FIRE EMAIL UPDATES:

Click here to register for email alerts from Cal Fire (opens new window)

SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS OF AGENCIES PROVIDING INFORMATION:

