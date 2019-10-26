Resources for Sonoma County evacuees
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. - At least 50,000 people are under a mandatory evacuation order due to the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County.
We've created a list of resources you may find helpful if you are among those impacted by the Kincade fire or are evacuating. We'll be updating this list with new information throughout the weekend.
REAL-TIME MAP OF SONOMA COUNTY EVACUATION ORDERS AND KINCADE INCIDENT:
Click here to view the map, which is provided by Sonoma County (opens new window)
EVACUATION CENTERS:
- Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building: 1351 Maple Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95404
- Petaluma Veterans Building: 1094 Petaluma Blvd S, Petaluma, CA 94952
- The Healdsburg Community Center has been closed and evacuees are being relocated
EVACUATING LIVESTOCK:
ROAD CLOSURES:
- SR 128 @ Geyserville Avenue
- Pine Flats Roads @ Red Winery Road
- Geysers Road @ Red Winery Road
- SR 128 @ Moody Lane
- SR 128 @Geysers Road
- Geysers Road @ River Road
- SR 128 @ Alexander Valley Road
- SR 128 @ Pine Flat Road
- SR 128 @ Railroad Avenue
- Lytton Station Road @ Lytton Springs Road
- Healdsburg Avenue @ Alexander Valley Road
- All roads east of Hwy 101 in the Geyserville area
ASSISTANCE FOR THOSE PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO EVACUATE ON THEIR OWN:
- Sonoma County Sheriff's ask that you call 9-1-1 as soon as possible if you require Sheriff's assistance in physically evacuating from the area
GENERAL INFORMATION FROM SONOMA COUNTY:
- Dial 2-1-1 from your landline or mobile telephone for informaton
SIGN UP FOR CAL FIRE EMAIL UPDATES:
Click here to register for email alerts from Cal Fire (opens new window)
SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS OF AGENCIES PROVIDING INFORMATION:
- Sonoma Sheriff on Twitter
- Sonoma County on Twitter
- CHP Santa Rosa on Twitter
- Santa Rosa Fire on Twitter
- Santa Rosa Police on Twitter
- City of Santa Rosa on Twitter
- City of Healdsburg on Nixle
- Sonoma County on Nixle
- Red Cross of Northern California on Twitter
- California Office of Emergency Services on Twitter
- PG&E on Twitter
