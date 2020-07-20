Expand / Collapse search

Wind-fueled vegetation fire threatens at least 1 home in Contra Costa County

By KTVU staff
Published 
Contra Costa County
KTVU FOX 2
article

Windy conditions fueling vegetation fire in Contra Costa County

Strike teams in Contra Costa County are responding to a wind-driven grass fire that broke out Monday afternoon.

KNIGHTSEN, Calif. - Fire officials on Monday are battling a wind-driven vegetation fire in Knightsen, an unincorporated part of Contra Costa County. 

East Contra Costa County Fire Protection District is responding to the fire that has quickly spread to 20 acres and is threatening at least one home.  

An alert about the fire went out at 2:14 p.m. Fire engines from San Ramon, Moraga, Concord and Antioch are also responding, ECCFPD said. 

It is not clear what started the fire or if thera are any injuries at this point. This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 