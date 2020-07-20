Wind-fueled vegetation fire threatens at least 1 home in Contra Costa County

article

Fire officials on Monday are battling a wind-driven vegetation fire in Knightsen, an unincorporated part of Contra Costa County.

East Contra Costa County Fire Protection District is responding to the fire that has quickly spread to 20 acres and is threatening at least one home.

An alert about the fire went out at 2:14 p.m. Fire engines from San Ramon, Moraga, Concord and Antioch are also responding, ECCFPD said.

It is not clear what started the fire or if thera are any injuries at this point. This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.