Winning Powerball ticket sold at Sacramento 7-Eleven

article

A winning Powerball ticket in Wednesday evening's drawing was sold at a Sacramento 7-Eleven store, according to Lottery officials.

The jackpot swelled to $630 million. But another winning ticket was purchased out of the state of Wisconsin. The winning California ticket is worth $315 million.

The winning numbers are: 6-14-25-33-46-Power-17.

The lotto winners have not been identified. The jackpot was the seventh-largest prize in the game's history.

Local media crews were headed to the 7-Eleven at Wyndham Drive at the corner of Valley Hi in Sacramento. The store gets a bonus of $1 million for selling the big winner, Lottery officials said.

Advertisement

SEE ALSO: Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, January 5, 2022; $630M jackpot