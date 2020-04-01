With California schools closed for academic year, greater emphasis on distance learning

Gov. Gavin Newsom confirmed on Wednesday that schools across the state will stay closed for the academic school due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but classes are still in session just online.

The governor said the decision was "the right thing to do for children, for parents, for households, and for communities.

Most campuses across the state were ordered closed mid March through April, but later extended through May 1.

Though Newsom hinted early on about the possibility of schools staying closed for the rest of the 2019-20 school year.

The formal decision was made based on current COVID-19 models and the state's hard push on social distancing.

California Superintendent of Public Education Tony Thurmond said he is working with the 58 county superintendents across the state to maximize distance learning for students.

To do that, the plan is to make wifi and electronic devices available for students who don't have access, provide educators with the tools to effectively teach in an online setting.

Google has stepped up to provide 100,000 points of acess to wifi- and broadband services for a minimum of three months at no cost to parents.

Thurmond underlined the importance of teaching parents and students how to engage online to ensure educational needs are being met.