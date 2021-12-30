With weather clearing, South Lake Tahoe mayor welcomes back snow lovers

For days, Lake Tahoe was practically shut off to most travelers because of a record snow storm,

But South Lake Tahoe mayor Devin Middlebrook now says the worst of the storm is behind us, and travelers will soon get the chance to enjoy the snowy getaway spot.

Since October, about 22 feet of snow fell onto the Tahoe/Sierra Mountain region, according to data by the Central Sierra Snow Lab at UC Berkeley. In fact, the area has seen more snow than Chicago so far this season.

"We can really get those big dumps," said Middlebrook. "We've had really good seasons the last five years and it's really good to see this one, especially after a very dry November. All the ski resorts are open, businesses are open and everyone is ready to enjoy a long ski season."

For nearly a week, major roadways like Interstate 80 and Highway 50 were shutdown due to blizzard whiteout conditions

The roadways are finally clear and open, but travel is still advised against.

Emergency orders are in effect in El Dorado and Placer Counties, and even governor Gavin Newsom released the following statement earlier this week: "I strongly encourage all Californians to avoid making the situation worse and refrain from traveling on mountain roads until conditions improve."

Middlebrook said he expects conditions to improve as early as this weekend.

"The next couple of days, we may be getting sun, weather conditions are improving," he said. "If you are going to travel, it's not advised, but if you are, make sure you're carrying chains, carrying water, full tank of gas, all the things you need to make sure you get here safely, and be patient, because it will take some time."

While the snowstorm brought in traffic headaches, and a pause to ski traffic, Middlebrook says it's a big benefit in the long run.

"It's tough," he said. "We've gone through a long year, especially with the Caldor Fire and the evacuations we had earlier this season, but our business community is resilient, our community members are resilient and this is another storm we know how to weather, and once the sun comes out, everyone can go out and enjoy the powder."

Some throughout the region ar reporting low gas fuel and power outages.

Middlebrook said the city activated its emergency operations center to help anyone struggling during the aftermath of the storm.

"We had 24/7 first responders and public support for people that needed help in terms of getting warm, getting electricity, getting gas," he said."