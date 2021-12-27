Blizzard keeps some ski resorts from opening

The heavy pounding of snow in the Sierra kept some ski resorts from opening their slopes.

Northstar tweeted on Monday that because of blizzard conditions, they would not open and they would try again on Tuesday after they are hopefully dug out.

The resort, located in Truckee, Calif., was also closed Sunday because of weather conditions.

They said the interest was made with "both our employees and guests in mind."

Heavenly in South Lake Tahoe also closed the Nevada side of the resort on Monday, and issued an alert that the California side would possibly open but they didn't know when.

And Palisades Tahoe also said they wouldn't be open, as winds were gusting more than 100 mph and visibility was near zero. They were also closed on Sunday.

The weather was not only snowy, but high winds could also cause issues for those on the slopes.

Skiers seemed to appreciate the cautious move.

"Smart," Susan Safipour responded on Twitter. "Thank you Northstar employees for all your hard work in this awesome blizzard!!!"

And a man named Rich wrote: "It's the right call. Mother Nature wins."

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for greater Lake Tahoe until 1 a.m. Tuesday because of possible "widespread whiteout conditions" and wind gusts that could top 45 mph.

Roads were closed, too.

Caltrans also closed portions of Interstate 80 from Applegate to the Nevada state line, US Highway 50 from Placerville to Meyers in El Dorado County and state Route 89 from Tahoe City to Squaw Valley Road in Placer County because of an avalanche.

The final tally hasn't yet been complete, but Andrew Schwartz, station manager for the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab, said if the Donner Lake area received up to 80 inches of snow by this week, it would put the area in the top three snowiest winters of all time for the area right near the lab.

The top two snowiest winters were set in 1982, when 81 inches fell, and 1979, when 80.5 inches fell.

