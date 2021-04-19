Woman accidentally shot, pulls vehicle into Antioch H.S. parking lot

article

Antioch police arrested two suspects for possession of firearms charges after a woman they were traveling in a vehicle with was accidentally shot Monday afternoon, officials say.

Police said an officer was flagged down by someone at the intersection of 18th and L streets about a shooting at around 1:44 p.m.

The officer found the 21-year-old female gunshot victim, sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked at Antioch High School’s south lot.

Police said the woman initially told them that she was shot and robbed by an unknown person. That ended up not being true, police said. The victim was actually shot by an acquaintance who was a passenger inside her vehicle.

He and the other suspect, only identified by police as being two men, ages 22 and 18, fled before the officer was flagged down.

The accidental shooting apparently happened while the three of them were driving in the area.

Police located the suspects at a nearby intersection and said one of them was armed with a gun. A second gun, believed to be the one used in the shooting, was located by a police K-9 unit nearby.

The woman was taken to a local hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

None of the people involved had any connection to the high school.

