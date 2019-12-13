Woman accused of running over Antioch barber pleads not guilty

A woman accused of deliberately hitting a barber in Antioch with her car after an argument over a haircut pleaded not guilty to attempted murder on Friday.

Ruby Delgadillo, 28, was also charged with hit-and-run and child abuse.

Investigators said her two children were in the car with her when she allegedly rammed her Prius into Brian Martin, the owner of Delta Barber Shop last week.

The two allegedly had a disagreement over a haircut the barber gave one of the boys.

Martin's niece Heidi Martin, set up a GoFundMe page on his behalf for medical expenses. Martin suffered a broken leg and will likely be out of work for months.