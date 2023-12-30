Woman allegedly runs over another after 'stolen' package confrontation, facing murder charges

A woman is facing murder charges after the woman she allegedly ran over with her car died more than two weeks after the assault, according to San Pablo police officials.

On Dec. 8 at about 2:30 p.m., San Pablo officers responded to the 1100 block of Broadway Avenue to investigate reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The 60-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with major injuries, remained in critical condition following surgery, and died on Dec. 23, according to police.

Investigators believe that the suspect, 39-year-old Dene Blakely, intentionally drove her car into the victim after she confronted Blakely about allegedly stealing a package from her home, police said.

On Dec. 12, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office filed charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, and recently added a murder charge following the victim's death, according to police.

Blakely is being held at the West County Detention Facility in Richmond on $1 million bail, according to jail records.