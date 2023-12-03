Woman arrested for multiple robberies of occupied homes in Palo Alto

A woman has been arrested for burglarizing two occupied homes in Palo Alto.

Police say the first burglary happened around 9:20 p.m. Thursday when the suspect, identified as 52-year-old Zaira Dier, entered a home on Byron Street while a family of four was inside and took a purse and jacket.

Police then got a call about an hour later that a woman was on Middlefield Road scoping out two porches and taking a package.

Soon after, Dier was detained by officers and had the purse and jacket in her possession, as well as an unopened package police say she took from a home.

She was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on several charges, including giving a false identity to police.

