Woman arrested for trying to kidnap two kids in San Francisco: police

A 34-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly grabbing a 3-year-old boy and then trying to take a 1-year-old from his stroller in San Francisco, police said.

Officer Adam Lobsinger said Erin Williams of Sebastopol was booked Wednesday into San Francisco County Jail on allegations of kidnapping and child endangerment.

About 3 p.m., a 31-year-old woman taking care of two children told police that she was walking on Lake Street in the Richmond District when a stranger – later identified as Williams – came up to her and grabbed the older boy from her arms before running away.

The caregiver told police she ran after Williams and got the 3-year-old back.

But that didn't stop Williams, police said.

She then tried to grab the 1-year-old from his stroller. But he was belted in and she wasn't able to take him, the caregiver told police.

Williams then ran away but officers eventually found her and arrested her, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

