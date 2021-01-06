Woman assaulted at gunpoint, French bulldog stolen: SF police

San Francisco police are investigating an assault at gunpoint in which a dog was taken.

A woman says she was walking with her two dogs in the Russian Hill neighborhood Tuesday night when three men attacked her.

She told police that one man pointed a gun at her, and punched her in the face. He then grabbed her 5-month-old French bulldog, Chloe, jumped in a car with the other robbers and took off.

Chloe weighs about 13 pounds and has not been microchipped.

A $2,000 reward is being offered for her return.

