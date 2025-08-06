Woman busted after Livermore police find piles of looted clothes, shoes in stolen U-Haul

article

A 38-year-old woman was busted after she was found in a stolen U-Haul with piles of stolen clothing and shoes in Livermore, according to police.

Police responded to the Livermore Outlets around 11 a.m. Monday after reports of a suspected shoplifter who was spotted carrying bags to a parked U-Haul van.

U-Haul was reported stolen

Inside the van, officers saw over 20 boxes of shoes and suspected stolen clothes in plain view, police said. The suspect, Lashay Dodds of San Francisco, had just stolen from The Children’s Place. Dodds has multiple prior theft convictions.

She had the U-Haul key, which police said was fraudulently rented using a fake Nevada ID and credit card. U-Haul confirmed the van was stolen and reported to Dublin Police.

Dodds was arrested and booked in Santa Rita Jail for possession and petty theft.

Inside the van, officers recovered items from Nike, Adidas, and UGG.