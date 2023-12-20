Woman charged with DUI, manslaughter after 5-year-old girl dies in Martinez crash

article

The California Highway Patrol has arrested a 32-year-old woman on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI following a deadly crash in Martinez that killed a 5-year-old girl and injured an 11-year-old.

Jail records show Shakela Janey Dominick is in custody in connection to Sunday's crash when her car went off the roadway and struck a tree on westbound State Route 4, just west of Morello Avenue.

The Contra Costa District Attorney's Office has charged her with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI, and child endangerment.

In a GoFundMe, organizer Lakeysha Johnson identified the 5-year-old as De'arri Shula.

Johnson wrote that the little girl was full of life and energy.

"She would walk in the room and light the room up," Johnson said.

Johnson did not respond to requests for an interview.

Dominick is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday afternoon.

KTVU's Henry Lee contributed to this report.