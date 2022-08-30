Woman dies after being struck by oncoming traffic in San Jose

A woman died Tuesday morning when she was struck by oncoming cars in San Jose, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP said the woman was walking along the onramp of Southwest Expressway from northbound Interstate 280 about 5:50 a.m.

The driver of the red Ford pickup swerved into the left lane to avoid hitting her, the CHP said. The driver of a Nissan Altima behind the pickup couldn't stop in time and struck her, the CHP said.

She was pronounced dead on scene.