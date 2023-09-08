Woman dies following East Oakland shooting

article

A woman died after being shot in East Oakland on Thursday night, according to police.

The woman was shot in the 5100 block of East 8th Street shortly after 11:45 p.m., the Oakland Police Department said.

Officers and paramedics responded to the scene, and the victim was transported to a local hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

Authorities reported that the woman succumbed to her injuries on Friday at 5:30 a.m.

The police department's homicide unit has taken charge of the investigation.

The identity of the woman is being withheld until her family can be notified.