A woman was fatally shot by Pacifica police officers during a confrontation that stemmed from her opening fire on her son on Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident began after a man called 911 to report that his mother had shot him inside their apartment, according to the Pacifica Police Department.

Officers responded to the apartment complex in the 2500 block of Francisco Boulevard around 7:51 a.m. when they saw the victim's mother driving away from the scene.

Upon making contact with the woman, she pointed a firearm at the officers, who then opened fire, authorities said.

The woman died at the scene.

Her son sustained a gunshot wound and is in stable condition at a local hospital.

The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office is conducting an independent investigation in accordance with officer-involved critical incident protocol.