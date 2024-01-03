Woman fatally struck on Oakland highway identified

A woman who was struck by a vehicle while running through traffic on Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland last week was identified by the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau as Camilla Dayanna Sanchez, a 22-year-old Oakland resident.

Sanchez was hit in the fast lane on northbound Highway 880 at High Street at about 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 26 after the California Highway Patrol received several calls about a person apparently running erratically in the roadway.

Featured article

The driver of the pickup truck that struck her stayed at the scene and was cooperative with the investigation, according to the CHP.

The fatal collision is being investigated by the CHP.