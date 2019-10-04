Woman finds burglary suspect sleeping in son's bed at San Francisco home

article

A woman in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood came home Thursday morning to find a stranger sleeping in her son's bed, police said.

Officers initially responded to the home in the 2000 block of Powell Street around 9 a.m., according to police.

The 40-year-old resident called police after she arrived at the house and found an unknown woman sleeping in the bed.

Officers were able to detain the sleeping suspect, described as a 31-year-old woman and arrested her on suspicion of burglary, police said.

