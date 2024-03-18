Woman groped along walking trail in Half Moon Bay

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office says it’s increasing patrols in Half Moon Bay after a woman reported being groped on a popular walking trail this past weekend. They say the woman was walking alone when a man on a bike grabbed her.

The chief says, because Half Moon Bay is such a small, tight-knit community, she wants to make sure people in this area are aware of what happened in hopes of preventing it from happening again.

"Generally, I haven’t had any issues or concerns about this, so this is quite a surprise," said Abby Amoroso, of Half Moon Bay.

Just outside of Smith Field Park in Half Moon Bay, there’s a walking trail that runs along the coast. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Bureau Chief in Half Moon Bay says a local woman reported being groped while on the trail Saturday night at about 7 o’clock.

"Along her walk she was accosted by an individual on a bike, and he touched her inappropriately. He groped her essentially. She screamed, which was a great reaction because she scared him off and, on his bike, he left the area," said Rebecca Albin, Half Moon Bay Bureau Police Chief.

Albin says the woman made a police report and now police want the community to be on alert while using the trails.

"Because though this is the only incident that we have reported to us, we would like to keep it that way. So, we just want to make sure that everybody’s aware which is a good thing to do anytime that you are walking alone, whether you’re a man or a woman," said Albin.

Most people we spoke to on Monday say they feel safe while walking along the trail but believe everyone should still take precautions.

"It does go in and out, so there are spots where you might be alone. So blind spots. So generally, depending on where you are, you want to be able to see above the grass and the tree line," said Amoroso.

"I think, obviously, being somewhere in the daytime is a lot safer and then, just being in a big group. You know, not by yourself or being with just one other person," said Anders, of Portola Valley.

Chief Albin emphasized that this is the only incident that they are aware of, and they don't want to cause panic, but they do want people to be aware of their surroundings while on the trail.

If you or anyone you know has information about this case, please contact the San Mateo County Sheriff's in Half Moon Bay.