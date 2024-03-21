Woman helps Latinas navigate California's foster care system

A woman is sharing her personal experiences to help other Latinas overcome the challenges of California's foster care system as KTVU marks Women's History Month.

Nancy Correa worked in the tech industry until she was laid off during the pandemic.

She then focused her time and energy on her passion, creating a nonprofit to help at-risk youth.

It's called "Remarkably Us," and has a goal of empowering Latinas, who are currently in, or used to be, in foster care.

"I started just really shifting the narrative around my story and instead of feeling ashamed or embarrassed of my upbringing," Correa said. "I just started finding that power and sharing my story with individuals, because who knows who I will be able to touch if there was that little young girl that perhaps hears my story?"

A UC Berkeley study shows there are more than 14,000 Latinas in foster care -- the largest group within the system.

"Remarkably Us" assists clients by providing access to financial workshops and networking events.

It also partners them with mentors who can understand and relate to what they are experiencing.

"Share my knowledge or coping skills, ways to poke through everything we've gone through because it's hard," said Cecia Cruz, a founding board member of "Remarkably Us."

"Showing the current foster youth, Latinas find themselves, trying to get that positive light at the end of the tunnel, that we are here," said Correa.

One area this nonprofit wants to change, is that almost 70% of people with Latin descent age out of foster care in California, without a permanent familial connection.