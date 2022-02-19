Woman hit with $9,000 towing bill after snowstorm pileup

article

Kellie Rockwell is still fuming and her car is still locked away after it was towed by 10G Towing and Recovery last weekend on Superbowl Sunday when the snow was coming down heavily and cars were piled up on the interstate highway.

"I’m past infuriated at this point because I still don’t know where my vehicle is located," she said.

She was one of several people involved in a multiple car pileup on I-696 in Farmington Hills, Mich., - and hit with an insanely high towing bill: $9,048

The bill also included, "A $375 COVID charge," she said. "$500 for storage, $2,100 to hook it up."

Rockwell says she only used that towing company because they showed up right after first responders did, and she thought wrongly, they were with Michigan State Police.

"Our insurance company said to use the tow truck drivers that police had on-site," she said.

SEE ALSO: Louisiana teacher Cynthia Perkins sentenced after lacing students' cupcakes with ex-husband's sperm

And it turns out she wasn’t alone.

"The next morning I gave them a call and he verbally said I got a $4,000 bill," says Timothy Vanhaverbeck.

Vanhaverbeck was also in that pileup on I-696 and says the same company towed his car. He has yet to get it back.

"I was in a pretty vulnerable position being in a ditch and being there for so long," he said. "And I really did feel taken advantage of."

Rockwell's insurance company negotiated a lower bill.

Vanhaverbeck did as well, but they both will still have to pay a few thousand dollars to get their cars back.

FOX 2 called 10G Towing and Recovery for comment but got no response.

Rockwell is now in contact with Michigan State Police.

Advertisement

"They’re investigating it, basically like a theft," she said.