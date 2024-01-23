Woman hoisted off submerged Livermore car after 15 hours

A woman spent 15 hours on top of a submerged vehicle in Livermore before being rescued.

The Alameda County Fire Department received a call around 10:05 a.m. about a car submerged in water in the 7000 block of Del Valle Road, the address of Del Valle Regional Park, the fire department said.

When firefighters arrived, they saw the woman sitting on top of her overturned car.

Firefighters initially planned to use a truck ladder for the rescue, but the California Highway Patrol dispatched a helicopter to assist with the rescue operation.

Featured article

Video footage captured a rescue personnel being hoisted above the water from the CHP helicopter and grabbing the woman, pulling her to safety.

Authorities said that the woman attempted to drive to the other side of Del Valle Regional Park on Monday around 7:30 p.m. and underestimated how deep the water was.

She was taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation and is expected to be fine.