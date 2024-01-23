Woman killed in 12-hour Brentwood standoff; suspect kills himself

A woman was found dead Tuesday morning inside a Brentwood home after an hours-long staff, according to Contra Costa County's sheriff's deputies.

The suspect also died after he shot himself.

Adrain Orozco, the woman's son, told KTVU that he witnessed the confrontation begin and managed to evacuate.

He shared that the suspect had been violent in the past towards his mother.

"This is not the first time it has happened; he's put his hands on my mom before, multiple times. He's also held her at gunpoint before as well, this is honestly nothing new to us," Orozco said before authorities confirmed that his mother had indeed died.

Sheriff's deputies were called to a home Monday night in the 200 block of East Sims Road for a welfare check.

At the home, deputies encountered a man who refused to come out of a bedroom and spoke through the door, according to the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff.

The man told deputies that he was armed and had several guns and that he would not come out of the bedroom.

Negotiators were called to the scene.

The suspect later told authorities that he had shot a woman and she was dead in the room. That's when a SWAT team responded.

Neighbors had expressed concerns that the suspect would harm the woman during the standoff, which lasted 12 hours.

Jimmy Lee, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said a gunshot was later heard from within the bedroom of the home. When the SWAT team entered the room, they found a dead woman and the suspect suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The identities of the woman and the suspect are being withheld at this time.