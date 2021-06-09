Woman in critical condition following shooting in Santa Rosa park

article

A woman was in critical condition late Wednesday afternoon with life-threatening injuries after a shooting earlier in the day at a Santa Rosa park.

Police were called at 2:52 p.m. by a person who said they saw the victim lying in Bayer Park and Gardens at 1550 West Ave., police Sgt. Christopher Mahurin said.

Officers found the woman with multiple gunshot wounds. Police are not sure how many times she was shot, Mahurin said.

The woman was taken to a hospital. Mahurin said officers are searching for evidence and don't have any suspects or vehicles identified with the shooting. No weapon has been recovered, Mahurin said.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses.

Advertisement

Mahurin said it does not appear the suspect was shooting at any other people in the park.

