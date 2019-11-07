Woman in serious condition after carjacker runs her over with U-Haul truck in Oakland

A violent attack in Oakland left a 71-year-old woman with serious injuries after her assailant ran her over as she was trying to help her son.

It happened along Oakport St. near the Oakland Coliseum a few weeks ago and ever since the victim, Bonnie Caya, has remained hospitalized.

The woman's daughter Amanda Cuffle said, "My mom's laying there fighting for her life. She was in ICU for like two weeks."

Caya's son was living in a van, but because of street construction, he had to leave. So, she rented a U-Haul truck to help him move on Oct. 21. But she was confronted by a man who entered the truck and started struggling with her.

Her son heard the commotion and rushed over to his mother.

"He heard my mom screaming, so he went running out towards her and the guy got nervous, who was in the car kicking my min, She was holding onto the steering wheel," Cuffle said.

The carjacker threw the U-Haul into reverse and smashed into another truck that was coming down the street.

"And my brother thought, 'Oh God, Thank God the guy stopped because I can get my mom,'" the woman's daughter said. "Well, right when that happened my mom started to let go because she thought she would be ok, and it wasn't ok. The guy threw it in drive and ran right over her."

Caya's hip and pelvic bones were crushed and she had to be transferred to St. Francis Hospital in San Francisco for specialized care.

"She has big gaping wounds on her body to where now she has to have skin grafts and they have to keep cleaning out the wounds," Cuffle explained.

Oakland police responded to the scene and the suspect was later arrested after he was found in the carjacked U-Haul in Visalia.

The family doesn't know if police recovered Caya's purse or her son's belongings which were in the truck.

Cuffle said her brother's dog, a Jack Russell Terrier mix named Jack Jack, was still in the vehicle when it was stolen and he's still missing.

"Please just return Jack Jack. My brother is beside himself with worrying not only for my mom but for his dog. His dog is like his best friend,his kid," she said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who sees the missing dog is asked to call police.