Woman injured in ATV accident in Contra Costa County

article

A 20-year-old woman was hospitalized Saturday for treatment of head injuries after an accident involving an all-terrain vehicle near the unincorporated Contra Costa County community of Knightsen, the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District said.

Paramedics were called shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday to 4306 Virginia Lane, where they met the woman and began treating her. The woman was loaded onto a medical helicopter at Delta Vista Middle School about a mile away and flown to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek.

Neither the woman's name nor her condition was available late Saturday night.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.