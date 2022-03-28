Woman killed by San Jose hit-and-run driver, remembered

A celebration of life was held Sunday for a woman who was killed by a hit-and-run driver in San Jose.

Hillary Lopez was struck and killed at Senter Road, near Wool Creek on Dec. 16.

"She was a social worker," said Kristina Ravo, Principal at Franklin Elementary School. "So she checked in with students who were feeling sad, and she did that with so much success."

Lopez came to the US just a few years ago from Columbia, after meeting her husband in Peru.

The COVID pandemic kept them separated for seven months due to closed borders, but they were married last fall and settled in the Bay Area.

San Jose police said the driver that killed Lopez, 71-year-old Lynn Nguyen, committed two hit-and-run accidents within minutes and feet of each other. The second was the fatal crash that took the life of Lopez.