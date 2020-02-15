Woman killed in Burlingame crash was speeding, not wearing seat belt
BURLINGAME, Calif. - A woman was killed, when her SUV overturned early Saturday morning, at a ramp on Highway 101 in Burlingame, CHP said.
The wreck closed down a freeway ramp for part of the morning.
Investigators said the woman was going on southbound 101, at about 5:30 a.m., when for some reason, she lost control.
Her SUV went airborne, and landed on its roof.
A sig-alert was issued for that area of the freeway.
A section of Rollins Road, which is parallel to the freeway, was shut down from Cadillac Way to Toyon Drive.
Officers said that they may eventually close a section of 101, to investigate what happened.
Authorities did not identify the driver, but said she was speeding and was not wearing a seat belt.
The CHP reported that all lanes were reopened just after 9 a.m..