Woman killed in Burlingame crash was speeding, not wearing seat belt

A woman was killed, when her SUV overturned early Saturday morning, at a ramp on Highway 101 in Burlingame, CHP said.

The wreck closed down a freeway ramp for part of the morning.

Investigators said the woman was going on southbound 101, at about 5:30 a.m., when for some reason, she lost control.

Her SUV went airborne, and landed on its roof.

A sig-alert was issued for that area of the freeway.

A section of Rollins Road, which is parallel to the freeway, was shut down from Cadillac Way to Toyon Drive.

Officers said that they may eventually close a section of 101, to investigate what happened.

Authorities did not identify the driver, but said she was speeding and was not wearing a seat belt.

The CHP reported that all lanes were reopened just after 9 a.m..