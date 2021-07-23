Woman killed in early morning hit-and-run crash in San Jose

San Jose police detectives spent Friday morning investigating a hit-and-run that left a woman dead, the latest in a string of deadly car accidents.

For hours the intersection of Tully Road and Kenoga Drive was cordoned off as police worked the scene.

Police determined that at around 1:39 p.m the woman walking in the eastbound lanes of Tully Road, outside of a marked crosswalk, when she was struck by an early 2000's red sport utility vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe.

The driver fled the scene and remains at large.

The woman was transported to a local hospital where she died.

San Jose police have investigated several fatal crashes in the last year. On Thursday a woman was arrested after she mowed down her boyfriend with her car.