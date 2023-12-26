Woman killed in hit-and-run on I-880 in Oakland

All lanes of northbound Interstate 880 in Oakland were closed Tuesday night because of a deadly hit-and-run.

California Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 9:40 p.m. near the Coliseum.

Officials said a woman was running in the lanes when she was hit. One driver stayed on scene, but CHP said they were investigating if other cars hit her and kept driving.

One lane was reopened around 11 p.m., but the other three lanes remained closed.

ALSO: Stolen food truck trailer recovered in Oakland after thief seen on video hauling it off