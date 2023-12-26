Expand / Collapse search

Woman killed in hit-and-run on I-880 in Oakland

By KTVU staff
Oakland
California Highway Patrol said a woman died after she was seen running through lanes of I-880 in Oakland Tuesday night.

OAKLAND, Calif. - All lanes of northbound Interstate 880 in Oakland were closed Tuesday night because of a deadly hit-and-run.

California Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 9:40 p.m. near the Coliseum.

Officials said a woman was running in the lanes when she was hit. One driver stayed on scene, but CHP said they were investigating if other cars hit her and kept driving.

One lane was reopened around 11 p.m., but the other three lanes remained closed. 

