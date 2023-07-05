Woman killed in Oakland hit-and-run while chasing other driver, police say

A woman was killed and another injured in an alleged hit-and-run while chasing a driver from another crash that happened shortly before the deadly collision on Wednesday, Oakland police said.

Police are looking for a Dodge Challenger that killed the woman and caused minor injuries to the other as they crossed San Leandro Street in a marked crosswalk around 12:15 a.m.

The women were allegedly pursuing on foot the driver of a separate car that had collided with them around the corner on 85th Avenue, witnesses told police. The driver from that first crash was also fleeing on foot, police said.

The woman who was killed was approximately 20, police said. Her identity has not been determined.