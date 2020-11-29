Woman killed in Saturday night Oakland shooting

article

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman Saturday night in East Oakland.

The shooting was reported shortly before midnight in the 8700 block of Hillside Street, where officers located the victim, described as a non-Oakland resident.

Fire and ambulance crews responded provided treatment, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.