Woman killed in Sonoma County bicycle crash identified

A bicyclist who died when her bike went off the road in Sonoma County has been identified.

The Sonoma County Coroner's Office identified the victim in Monday's crash as 41-year-old Zoe Esther Cheng of San Jose.

Cheng was riding west on Hauser Bridge Road near King Ridge Road at about 1:20 p.m. when she encountered a curve in the roadway that she was unable to navigate.

A preliminary investigation by the California Highway Patrol found Cheng was possibly riding at an unsafe speed. She struck a downed tree as she approached the curve and went off the road.

She was found by her riding partner, who reported the crash to emergency responders.

Firefighters from the Timber Cove Fire Protection District responded along with CHP officers. First aid was provided, but Cheng died at the scene.